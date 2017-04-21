More Politics News

April 21, 2017 2:33 PM

North Dakota OKs bill allowing 'student-initiated prayer'

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota legislators have endorsed a measure that says students can't be prohibited from participating in any "student-initiated prayer" at a public or nonpublic school.

The Senate unanimously passed the measure Friday, following House approval a day earlier.

Backers say it's in response to a prayer not being allowed to be broadcast over the public address system at football games two years ago hosted by parochial high schools. Because they were playoff games, they were overseen by the state high school association, which didn't allow pre-game prayers to be broadcast based on a 2000 Supreme Court decision.

The legislation doesn't address broadcasting a prayer, and high school association spokesman Brian Bubach said he doesn't believe the group's stance will change.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sessions: Justice Department cracking down on leaks 0:25

Sessions: Justice Department cracking down on leaks
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos