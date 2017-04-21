More Politics News

April 21, 2017 1:02 PM

Hogan: Judge weighing purple line has conflict of interest

The Associated Press
POTOMAC, Md.

Maryland's governor is expressing frustration with the status of the purple line light-rail project and claiming that a judge weighing in on it has a conflict of interest.

Media outlets report neighbors and civic leaders are questioning Gov. Larry Hogan's claim, but a spokeswoman says he stands by his comments.

Hogan said Wednesday that U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, "who happens to live at the country club" the line is slated to run through is "making the decision to hold it up."

Leon is currently reconsidering an order suspending federal environmental approval needed to get federal grants. His home is three miles from Columbia Country Club, which previously fought the project.

Hogan also suggested Leon's wife is involved in an opposition group, but group leaders don't recall her attending meetings.

