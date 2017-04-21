More Politics News

April 21, 2017 1:00 PM

Rauner: Expanding abortion coverage too controversial

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Gov. Bruce Rauner says he no longer supports expanding abortion coverage for state workers and Medicaid recipients because it's too controversial and Illinois needs to focus on other issues such as creating jobs.

As a candidate, the Republican stated in a 2014 questionnaire he disliked existing law restricting taxpayer-funded abortion coverage because it "unfairly restricts access based on income." He said he'd support a legislative effort to reverse the law.

But Rauner now opposes legislation Democrats are pushing.

He said Friday "what we should not do is take on controversial divisive issues right now." He says "we need to focus" on getting a balanced budget, reduced property taxes and lawmaker term limits.

Rauner supports existing law, which provides coverage in cases of rape, incest and for health and life of the mother.

