Oklahoma governor's emails show she had staff check on case

The personal emails of Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin show she had staff look into the manslaughter case of a former Tulsa reserve deputy who was sentenced to four years in prison.
The Tulsa World (http://bit.ly/2occbP2 ) reports the Governor's Office released 14 pages of emails this week from Fallin's personal account that mentions the case of former Tulsa County Sheriff's Office reserve deputy Robert Bates.
Bates was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter in 2016 for the fatal shooting of Eric Harris in April 2015. Bates alleged he mistook his revolver for his Taser when Harris had tried to run away from a Tulsa County Sheriff's Office undercover gun buy.
Emails sent from Fallin show she asked her then-general counselor Jennifer Chance to look into the case at the request of her sister-in-law, who's friends with Bates' daughter.
