More Politics News

April 21, 2017 12:42 PM

Attorney: Councilman not guilty, won't resign over charges

The Associated Press
PORTSMOUTH, Va.

The attorney for a city councilman in Portsmouth says he plans to plead not guilty to forgery and identity fraud charges.

The Virginian-Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/2pZFcdj) that councilman Mark Whitaker has no plans to step down from office, either.

Whitaker is accused of passing forged checks and of identity fraud. He turned himself in Thursday but was released on an unsecured bond.

Whitaker is an assistant pastor at New Bethel Baptist Church. A special grand jury had focused on evidence about Whitaker's church, its development company and its now-defunct credit union.

The church started the development company to buy property next door. But financing dried up. The New Bethel Development defaulted on a $2.9 million loan, with the church as collateral.

Whitaker has previously said the investigation was politically motivated.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sessions: Justice Department cracking down on leaks 0:25

Sessions: Justice Department cracking down on leaks
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos