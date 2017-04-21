More Politics News

April 21, 2017 12:38 PM

House intel panel to hear from top officials on Russia probe

By DEB RIECHMANN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The House intelligence committee has asked top law enforcement and intelligence officials to testify in open and closed hearings next week about Russian activities during the election.

The committee said Friday that it had sent letters requesting FBI Director James Comey and Adm. Mike Rogers, the head of the National Security Agency, to appear at a closed hearing on Tuesday.

The committee said it also has asked former CIA Director John Brennan, former National Intelligence Director James Clapper and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates to appear at an open hearing also scheduled for Tuesday.

