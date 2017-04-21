The Latest: Glendale PD: 1 dead in police shooting

The Latest on a Glendale shooting involving law enforcement officers (all times local):
4:46 p.m.
Glendale police say a 25-year-old man is dead following a police shooting on Thursday night.
Spokeswoman Tiffany Smith said in a news release that Brandon Pequeno was a fugitive wanted on kidnapping, domestic violence and aggravated assault charges. A multi-agency fugitive task force attempted to arrest Pequeno in Glendale when he fled and began ramming other cars. Smith said three officers from the Mesa Police Department fired their weapons at Pequeno because they feared for their lives.
Pequeno was pronounced dead at a hospital. No officers were injured.
A 17-year-old girl and 25-year-old man were in the car with Pequeno. The girl was wounded in the shooting and is in critical condition.
An investigation is ongoing.
9:05 a.m.
A Glendale Police Department spokeswoman says a wanted man and a companion were in a vehicle when they were shot as members of a law enforcement task force tried to apprehend the suspect.
Officer Tiffany Smith says a third person also was in the vehicle but wasn't injured in the Thursday night incident at an apartment complex.
Smith says no officers were injured and that she didn't have information on the injuries or conditions of the suspect and the other person who was shot.
No identities were released but Smith says the wanted man was sought on multiple counts.
Smith says the task force includes personnel from local and federal agencies but not the Glendale Police Department.
She says Glendale police detectives are investigating the incident and that third person in the vehicle was transported to the police station to be interviewed.
7:55 a.m.
Glendale police say two people were shot and wounded as members of a law enforcement task force tried to apprehend a suspect wanted on multiple felony counts.
Officer Tiffany Smith says no officers were injured in the Thursday night shooting at an apartment complex and that she couldn't describe the injuries of the two people who were shot.
Their conditions are not immediately available and no identities or information on the circumstances of the shooting were released.
Smith says the task force includes personnel from local and federal agencies but not the Glendale Police Department.
She says Glendale police detectives are investigating the incident and that a person who was with the other two people but not injured was transported to the police station to be interviewed.
