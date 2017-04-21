More Politics News

April 21, 2017 10:58 AM

Obama to hold first public event of his post-presidency

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Former President Barack Obama will speak Monday in Chicago to young community leaders and organizers at the University of Chicago, where his presidential library is planned.

Obama's first public engagement comes as President Donald Trump nears his 100-day mark in office next week.

The news release announcing the event says Obama's post-presidential goal is "to encourage and support the next generation of leaders driven by strengthening communities around the country and the world."

Students from schools in and around Chicago are invited to attend.

  Comments  

