More Politics News

April 21, 2017 9:59 AM

Ex-Oklahoma GOP party chief to run for lieutenant governor

The Associated Press
TULSA, Okla.

Former Oklahoma Republican Party Chairman Matt Pinnell of Tulsa says he is running for lieutenant governor.

Pinnell said in a statement Friday that he's filed a statement of organization with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission and will be a candidate for the office in 2018.

Pinnell was chairman of the state GOP from 2010 until 2013, when he was named the Republican National Committee's National State Party Director.

Current Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb, also a Republican, is term-limited and has said he's "strongly considering" running for governor in 2018.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Sessions: Justice Department cracking down on leaks 0:25

Sessions: Justice Department cracking down on leaks
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos