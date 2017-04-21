More Politics News

April 21, 2017 9:42 AM

Kuwait's most prominent opposition figure freed from prison

The Associated Press
KUWAIT CITY

Kuwait's most prominent opposition figure has been released after serving a two-year prison sentence for insulting the ruler in a speech critical of the country's sheikh.

Hundreds of supporters welcomed Musallam Al-Barrak, 61, outside of Kuwait's Central Prison, with a procession of cars following him to his house, after his release Friday afternoon.

Speaking to The Associated Press, Barrak's lawyer Thamer Al-Jadaei said his release was being celebrated because many admire his courage to speak out against what they see as corruption and stagnation.

The former lawmaker was convicted after giving a speech in late 2012 in which he called on Kuwait's ruler Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Sabah not to "drag the country into a dark abyss" and said Kuwait risked becoming an autocratic state.

