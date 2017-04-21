Honolulu mulls allowing plugs for sponsors on city property

The Honolulu City Council is considering a proposal to allow sponsors to promote themselves on city property and equipment.
The bill by Councilwoman Kymberly Pine would allow the sponsorships, Hawaii News Now reported (http://bit.ly/2pYPzhr) Thursday.
Billboards and commercial advertisements would remain banned but the change would allow the city to sell sponsorships for Honolulu's facilities, parks and equipment, Pine said.
Supporters say doing so would give people the chance to become sponsors and help pay for large projects like the Neal Blaisdell Center's multi-million dollar renovation.
"Being able to defray some of those costs to maintain the public spaces by seeking sponsors is an incredibly important opportunity," said Guy Kaulukukui, the city's enterprise services department director.
The Outdoor Circle environmental group supported by Hawaiian royalty descendent Abigail Kawananakoa opposes the proposal and fears it could lead to easing the city's strict law prohibiting billboard ads.
"What we could end up seeing is the sale of advertising on all city property, including ambulances, and firetrucks and garbage trucks. That could all be wrapped with advertising," said Kathy Whitmire of Outdoor Circle.
The bill will be up for final vote next week.
Comments