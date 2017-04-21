More Politics News

April 21, 2017 8:22 AM

Oklahoma deputies fatally shoot armed man

The Associated Press
GUTHRIE, Okla.

Oklahoma deputies who had been attending a prayer vigil for a slain deputy, fatally shot a man who allegedly started to point a gun at them.

Logan County deputies shot the man Thursday in a rural part of the county southeast of Guthrie.

No names have been released.

Sheriff's Sgt. Greg Valencia told reporters the deputies were responding to a report of a man carrying a shotgun when they found the man in a wooded area. Valencia says the man appeared "irate" when deputies tried to talk to him, and he was shot when he raised the weapon toward the officers.

The report came while the officers were attending a prayer service in Guthrie for deputy David Wade, who was fatally shot Tuesday while serving an eviction notice.

