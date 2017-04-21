More Politics News

April 21, 2017 8:16 AM

Lebanese PM criticizes Hezbollah press tour on Israel border

The Associated Press
BEIRUT

Lebanon's prime minister has paid a visit to south Lebanon, a day after Hezbollah organized a tour for journalists along the Lebanon-Israel border.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri criticized the media tour organized by Hezbollah during which armed militants from the group appeared in a U.N.-created border buffer zone meant to be free of Hezbollah presence, calling it "unacceptable in our opinion."

The Hezbollah tour, intended to show journalists defensive measures taken by Israel along the border in the past year, was also criticized by other opponents of the Iranian-backed group as a provocation and a violation of a 2006 U.N. Security Council resolution that created the buffer zone.

Hariri, on his visit Friday, met with United Nations peacekeepers stationed in the area and renewed Lebanon's commitment to international resolutions.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos