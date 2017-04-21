More Politics News

April 21, 2017 5:15 AM

Mesa has 4 finalists for job of city's new police chief

The Associated Press
MESA, Ariz.

The search for a new police chief in Mesa has been narrowed to four finalists.

City Manager Chris Brady announced Thursday that the four include current Mesa police interim chief Michael Dvorak and Tucson police assistant chief Ramon Batista.

The other two finalists are Texas State University police chief Jose Banales and former San Jose police chief Robert Davis.

The four finalists were recommended by two community panels made up of a wide range of individuals representing diverse business, neighborhood and civic interests.

Brady says the next steps in the interview process will include presentations by the candidates to Mesa Police Department civilian and sworn staff, followed by an interview with a peer panel of city department heads and meetings with the mayor and city council.

