More Politics News

April 21, 2017 3:30 AM

Suit claims police in military denied promotional testing

The Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn.

Memphis Police Department officers have filed a lawsuit claiming they were not given the chance to make up a promotion test they missed while serving in the military.

The Commercial Appeal reports (http://memne.ws/2pX7qpl) that the federal lawsuit claims about 20 officers were denied promotional testing because of military service. The suit alleges the city didn't offer them the opportunity to make up the promotional test, a violation of the Uniform Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act.

The plaintiffs are seeking an order requiring the city to promote them to sergeant, or offer a makeup test. The suit also seeks back-pay the officers would have received from promotions.

A city spokeswoman declined immediate comment.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos