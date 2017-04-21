Florida man faces 12 years in prison for trafficking teen

A Florida man has been sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison for sexually trafficking a 15-year-old girl.
U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard on Thursday handed down the sentence to 22-year-old Antwan Harper in a federal courtroom in Jacksonville.
Harper also was ordered to serve five years of supervision after his release.
He pleaded guilty in November to charges.
Prosecutors say Harper met a 15-year-old girl and advertised her for prostitution online.
Prosecutors also say his associates and fellow gang members paid Harper to have sex with the teen.
Comments