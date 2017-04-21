More Politics News

April 21, 2017 3:14 AM

Future of revamped health care bill remains dubious in House

By ALAN FRAM and JULIE PACE Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Republican leaders remain dubious that a health care bill can emerge from the House next week after lawmakers return from their spring break.

The White House is expressing confidence even though there are scant signs that an emerging plan can gain enough votes to succeed.

President Donald Trump told reporters at a news conference on Thursday that progress is being made on what he calls a "great plan" for overhauling the nation's health care system.

The House bill in the works would repeal President Barack Obama's health care law and replace it with less generous subsidies and eased insurance requirements.

The compromise plan might have to take a back seat to a spending bill that must pass Congress if a government shutdown is to be averted.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos