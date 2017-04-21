Finance leaders defend trade, worry about those left behind

World finance leaders say they will seek to build support for free trade by finding ways to help those left behind by globalization.
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim says he is "very much aware" that people who haven't benefited from globalization are angry about it.
Kim is among the world leaders in finance gathering in Washington for three days of meetings. The 189 countries represented are members of the International Monetary Fund and its sister lending organization, the World Bank. The meetings wrap up Saturday.
The IMF's managing director, Christine Lagarde, notes that the global economy is expanding at a healthier clip but says global growth must be made more inclusive.
As an example, she suggests offering the unemployed training and financial help moving to where the jobs are.
