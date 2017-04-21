More Politics News

April 21, 2017 2:40 AM

Harvard grad students could get another chance at unionizing

The Associated Press
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Harvard graduate students could get a second chance to unionize after a disputed vote sank efforts last year.

The group seeking to represent the students told the Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2pIovUk ) that a recommendation from the National Labor Relations Board, or NLRB, could overturn the result of the November election.

The group cited an NLRB report that found their concerns about Harvard's list of eligible voters were valid. The group had accused the school of wrongly preventing hundreds of people from voting.

The NLRB recommended a recount and, if unionization still fails, another vote.

The student group says the university has until May 3 to challenge the recommendation. A Harvard spokesman could not be reached for comment.

