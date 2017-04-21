AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the last week.
Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans took to the streets to protest against the socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro. People clashed with government authorities, leaving dozens wounded and several dead.
A former Mexican governor was detained by Guatemalan authorities after six months as a fugitive and high-profile symbol of corruption in his country. Javier Duarte, the former governor of the Gulf state of Veracruz, has denied accusations that he ran a ring that allegedly pilfered from state coffers.
In Brazil, protesting police officers attempted to storm into the Congress to protest against pension changes proposed by President Michel Temer's government that would end their special retirement benefits.
A wax statue of Pope Francis was exhibited at the Cathedral of Saint Peter of Alcantara during Easter Mass in the Brazilian city of Petropolis. The wax statue was made in London and will be exhibited at the Petropolis Wax Museum.
Teams competing in the Copa Sudamericana soccer championship soldiered on toward the next round of elimination matches.
