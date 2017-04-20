Prosecutor says shooting of teen by deputy sheriff justified

An Illinois prosecutor says a sheriff's deputy was justified in the January fatal shooting of a 17-year-old teen.
DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said Thursday he reached his decision after reviewing an investigation conducted by state police into the shooting of Trevon Johnson.
Authorities say Deputy Scott Kuschell responded to a domestic incident near Villa Park and shot the teen. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
One call from the home said the teen had a knife. A second call also described the scene.
Berlin noted that Johnson ignored demands to put down the knife and lunged at the deputy. He also threw a "deadly weapon," a trophy with a marble base, at the deputy.
Johnson's family spokesman, the Rev. Alfonzo Singletary, declined to comment on the ruling. He said the family had not been contacted about it.
