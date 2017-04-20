More Politics News

April 20, 2017 8:41 PM

UVA to increase tuition next year

The Associated Press
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

University of Virginia students will be paying more for tuition next year.

Local media report UVA's Board of Visitors approved the increase Thursday. In-state students will pay 2.2 percent more, and out-of-state students will pay 3.5 percent more.

The university said in a statement that the increase is needed to deal with a state budget cut and required employee pay raises.

TV station WVIR reports a group of students protested outside the building where the Board of Visitors was meeting.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos