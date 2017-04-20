Police arrest 3 in immigration protest in Grand Rapids

Police have arrested three demonstrators after a Grand Rapids protest against federal immigration policy blocked traffic.
MLive reports about 40 people participated in the protest Thursday that at one point blocked traffic near the Gerald R. Ford Federal Building in downtown Grand Rapids.
Police say that after issuing several warnings, they arrested two men aged 64 and 40 and a 49-year-old woman for impeding traffic and resisting and obstructing. They say the remaining protesters continued to a nearby the plaza without further incident.
A spokeswoman for the demonstrators, Cynthia Quintana, says the three who were arrested are allies and that such actions are needed to get the attention of federal officials.
Last month, 600 people participated in a Day Without Immigrants demonstration in Grand Rapids.
Comments