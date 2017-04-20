McMaster: Use Rotary Club test for review of regulations

Gov. Henry McMaster is directing his Cabinet agencies to ensure proposed regulations make sense and to publicly post required reviews of current regulations.
The executive order McMaster signed Thursday tells Cabinet directors to use the "four-way Rotary test" before issuing new regulations. The Rotary Club's guiding principles asks whether something is true, fair, builds goodwill and is beneficial.
State law already requires agencies to review its regulations every five years for potential changes and elimination.
The order additionally requires the 17 Cabinet agencies to give the governor's office a copy of the report and post it online.
In 2013, then-Gov. Nikki Haley created a Regulatory Review Task Force. According to its report, 3,100 regulations exist across 22 state agencies. It made about 50 recommendations. It's unclear how many were implemented.
