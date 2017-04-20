The Latest: House OKs extending electronic billboards range

The Latest on legislation that would extend the range of electronic billboards in Arizona (all times local):
1:50 p.m.
The Arizona House has passed amended legislation that would allow electronic billboards in some areas of Mohave County where they are now banned to protect the state's astronomy industry.
Senate Bill 1114 would allow areas of Mohave County within 40 miles of Bullhead City to become exempt from a 2012 Arizona law that limits electronic billboards to central and southwest parts of Arizona. The law creates a corridor of dark skies to decrease light pollution.
The measure marks sponsor Republican Sen. Sonny Borrelli's second attempt at adding parts of Mohave County to the areas where electronic billboards are allowed. A similar bill by him failed to pass last year.
The House's 35-18 vote sends the legislation back to the Senate for final approval before heading to Gov. Doug Ducey's desk.
11:00 a.m.
The Arizona House has given initial approval to a bill that would allow electronic billboards in some areas of Mohave County where they are now banned to protect the state's astronomy industry.
Advocates of Senate Bill 1114 say the billboards will not be close to the state's observatories. Sponsor Republican Sen. Sonny Borrelli has said the legislation will only affect his district.
The measure marks Borrelli's second attempt at adding parts of Mohave County to the areas where electronic billboards are allowed. A similar bill by him failed to pass last year.
Opponents say it would threaten Arizona's dark skies and the work local astronomers do with three of the nation's largest telescopes.
Legislators approved Borrelli's proposal on a voice vote. It awaits a formal House vote.
