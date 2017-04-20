Church pastor where 9 were killed blasts political ad

The pastor of a South Carolina church where nine worshippers were killed in a racist attack says a political ad by a candidate for a U.S. House is distasteful.
The internet ad by Republican Sheri Few suggests the decision to bring down the Confederate flag after the massacre at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston in June 2015 was made by weak politicians who panicked.
Few speaks while standing in front of an American flag and holding a semi-automatic rifle.
Emanuel AME Pastor Eric Manning said Thursday that the killings should never be used for political gain and he was disgusted by Few's ad.
Few is one of seven Republicans running for the seat left vacant when Mick Mulvaney became director of the Office of Management and Budget earlier this year.
Comments