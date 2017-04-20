More Politics News

April 20, 2017 4:01 PM

Prosecutor: Man committed home invasion dressed as officer

The Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J.

A New Jersey man has been charged with trying to rob an apartment dressed as a sheriff's officer.

Acting U.S. Attorney William Fitzpatrick says 34-year-old Jason Thompson, of Paterson, faces charges including attempted robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime.

He was arraigned Thursday. No attorney information is available.

He and 30-year-old Clemente Carlos, of Newark, were arrested in December 2015 over a home invasion in Paterson.

Authorities say the two were dressed as Passaic County sheriff's officers when they confronted a woman and her baby outside an apartment.

Authorities say the men led her back into the apartment, where they pointed a gun at her brother and bound him, looking for money. Police say they left after not finding cash.

Carlos previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit robbery.

