April 20, 2017 4:01 PM

14 arrested during south Louisiana warrant sweep

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

State authorities sent law enforcement into Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis parishes as part of a massive warrant sweep that has netted 14 people.

The Department of Public Safety and Corrections' Probation and Parole officers and sheriff's deputies Thursday spent the morning searching for 50 people who failed to report to their probation and parole officer, violating the terms of their supervised release.

The arrested individuals, wanted for various crimes including manslaughter, battery, distribution and possession of drugs, burglary and theft, were transported to the Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis parish prisons.

