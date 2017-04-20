Los Angeles budget plan has $176M to combat homelessness

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is proposing a budget that includes $176 million to help combat the city's growing homeless crisis.
In his annual state of the city address Thursday, Garcetti said he planned to "end homelessness once and for all."
The Democrat told city leaders he's set a goal to rid Los Angeles of 20,000 guns in the next five years. That comes after violent crime climbed for the third consecutive year, jumping by 37 percent from 2014 to 2016.
Garcetti said the city plans to roll out an earthquake warning system and touted initiatives to expand mass transit.
He also said the number of streets paved last year set a record. This year's budget includes $35 million to fix streets and $17 million to reduce traffic deaths.
Comments