April 20, 2017 3:42 PM

Navajo Nation President calls for housing board to resign

The Associated Press
GALLUP, N.M.

The Navajo Nation President has called for the resignation of the current Navajo Housing Authority commissioners.

The Gallup Independent reported (http://bit.ly/2o70OE6 ) Wednesday that President Russell Begaye signed a letter addressed to the commissioners complaining about "extravagant uses of discretionary funds."

Begaye says commissioners are using their influence to build houses for their relatives. He says their meeting and trips have become excessive in nature.

The housing authority's public relations coordinator says the commissioners are aware of the letter, but had not yet received a copy of it as of Tuesday.

