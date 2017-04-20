House gives initial approval to raising contribution limits

The Montana House has endorsed a measure it previously rejected to raise campaign contribution limits for state candidates and change how the commissioner of political practices enforces violations.
The bill passed an initial vote 54-46 Thursday and must pass a final vote before it goes to Gov. Steve Bullock.
On Tuesday, the House rejected the measure 50-50, but brought it back for reconsideration.
The bill would raise contribution limits as a lawsuit challenging those limits as too low is pending in a federal appeals court.
It would also add an outside mediator to review campaign violation cases and give the attorney general oversight of any prosecutions.
Democratic lawmakers argued against the bill, saying it would undermine the campaign disclosure reforms passed in 2015 and allow big-money interests to influence elections.
