Nygren accuses fellow Republican of 'bloviating'

The co-chair of the Legislature's budget committee is accusing a fellow Republican of "bloviating" and issuing "meaningless press releases."
Republican Rep. John Nygren made the comments in a series of tweets Thursday in reaction to a press release Sen. Steve Nass issued earlier in the day.
Nass criticized Nygren for saying that he was open to allowing tuition to increase at the University of Wisconsin, ending a five-year freeze and rejecting Gov. Scott Walker's call to cut tuition.
Nygren responded hours later on Twitter saying while Nass focuses on press releases, he and others on the budget committee are focused on governing and "not meaningless press releases." He also says he's focused on the state's priorities "not bloviating."
Nass says he's "proud to stand with the middle class families" and Walker in supporting a tuition cut.
