More Politics News

April 20, 2017 2:27 PM

$50K to say wild hogs are dangerous? Governor nixes that

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

Mississippi does not need to spend $50,000 on a public relations campaign to tell people that wild hogs are dangerous.

That's what Republican Gov. Phil Bryant says this week in vetoing part of a budget bill. He says that bit spending in Senate Bill 3015 would be wasteful — and the group designated to receive the money for the wild hog awareness did not even request it.

Bryant also vetoed a portion of Senate Bill 2956 that could have limited state financial aid to students attending private universities.

And, he struck down all of Senate Bill 2861 , which would have created a committee to examine emergency telephone service charges. The committee was supposed to meet before the bill became law, and Bryant says that is impossible.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos