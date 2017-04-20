$50K to say wild hogs are dangerous? Governor nixes that

Mississippi does not need to spend $50,000 on a public relations campaign to tell people that wild hogs are dangerous.
That's what Republican Gov. Phil Bryant says this week in vetoing part of a budget bill. He says that bit spending in Senate Bill 3015 would be wasteful — and the group designated to receive the money for the wild hog awareness did not even request it.
Bryant also vetoed a portion of Senate Bill 2956 that could have limited state financial aid to students attending private universities.
And, he struck down all of Senate Bill 2861 , which would have created a committee to examine emergency telephone service charges. The committee was supposed to meet before the bill became law, and Bryant says that is impossible.
