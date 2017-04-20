Gun store alarm tripped? Call cops first, says Florida bill

Alarm monitoring companies would have to call police first instead of property owners if the alarm is triggered at a gun store under a bill moving in the Florida Legislature.
The House unanimously passed the bill Thursday.
Republican Rep. Jennifer Sullivan said she sponsored the bill after a gun store in her district was burglarized and it took seven minutes for the alarm company to contact police.
Alarm companies contact property owners first to ensure an alert isn't a false alarm. They then call police if property owners can't be reached or if they confirm it wasn't a false alarm.
The bill would also apply to gun manufacturers and importers.
A similar Senate bill has one more committee stop before it can be heard by the full chamber.
