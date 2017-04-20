More Politics News

April 20, 2017 2:27 PM

Gun store alarm tripped? Call cops first, says Florida bill

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Alarm monitoring companies would have to call police first instead of property owners if the alarm is triggered at a gun store under a bill moving in the Florida Legislature.

The House unanimously passed the bill Thursday.

Republican Rep. Jennifer Sullivan said she sponsored the bill after a gun store in her district was burglarized and it took seven minutes for the alarm company to contact police.

Alarm companies contact property owners first to ensure an alert isn't a false alarm. They then call police if property owners can't be reached or if they confirm it wasn't a false alarm.

The bill would also apply to gun manufacturers and importers.

A similar Senate bill has one more committee stop before it can be heard by the full chamber.

