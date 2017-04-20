More Politics News

April 20, 2017 1:00 PM

Sanders promoting new blood in Democrats but impact unclear

By THOMAS BEAUMONT Associated Press
OMAHA, Nebraska

Bernie Sanders, who attracted millions of college-aged and young adults to his presidential campaign last year, is following through on a promise he made when he left the race: to promote younger leaders for the Democratic Party.

It may not seem the most likely role for the slightly stooped, white-haired, 75-year-old Vermont senator. But Sanders was rallying support on Thursday for Omaha's Democratic mayoral candidate Heath Mello, who's half his age.

While the Democratic Party searches for a path back to power around the country, Sanders is using his popularity to draw thousands at events to promote next-generation Democrats, though his effectiveness so far is unclear. He's on an eight-state circuit of rallies with Democratic National Committee leaders, visiting states Trump carried in the November election.

