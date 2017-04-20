Has state takeover helped Atlantic City turn the corner?

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is taking a victory lap in Atlantic City, saying his hard-fought takeover of the struggling gambling resort is starting to pay off with projects like a new university campus and a major casino investment.
But the national head of the NAACP is due to present an opposing viewpoint Thursday.
The Republican governor attended the groundbreaking of the $220 million complex that will house a satellite campus of Stockton University and the corporate headquarters of South Jersey Gas.
That's on the heels of Hard Rock International's purchase of the shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino, with plans to reopen it next year.
Shortly after the groundbreaking ceremony, NAACP President Cornell Brooks is expected to denounce the takeover as a step backward for the mostly minority city.
