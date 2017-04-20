More Politics News

April 20, 2017 12:33 PM

Details of Indiana roads funding agreement dribble out

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

Indiana lawmakers plan to release soon a broad outline of a roads funding agreement that will raise taxes, and details have slowly started to drip out.

Majority Republicans generally agree on raising the state's per-gallon fuel taxes by at least 10 cents and charging new tire and vehicle registration fees. They hope to raise about $1.2 billion in new revenues annually.

The sticking points have been House proposals to raise cigarette taxes and shift all sales tax revenues also charged on fuel purchases to infrastructure funding.

House Speaker Brian Bosma says Senate Republicans have agreed to slowly shift all fuel sales taxes, but he says the cigarette tax is dead due to overwhelmingly opposition in the Senate.

He and other legislative leaders plan to discuss the deal Thursday afternoon.

