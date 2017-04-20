Duke Energy reports errors, weather led to bill complaints

Duke Energy says internal billing errors, misread power meters and a cold December led to customer complaints of high utility bills in Terre Haute and Greencastle.
Duke Energy Indiana President Melody Birmingham-Byrd told the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission on Wednesday in Indianapolis that it was "the perfect storm" and offered an apology to customers.
The Tribune-Star reports (http://bit.ly/2pVR7c6 ) the utility mobilized a customer response team following the complaints.
Duke began a pilot program last May in Terre Haute to install digital meters that automatically transmit information to the utility on a daily basis to show power usage, which is used to bill customers. Installation was expanded throughout Terre Haute and Greencastle.
Hundreds of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Duke's customers complained about unusually high home heating bills for December and January.
