More Politics News

April 20, 2017 11:06 AM

LePage clarifies assisted suicide stance, says still against

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

Maine Gov. Paul LePage clarified his stance on assisted suicide during a radio appearance in which he said he's still against a measure to make the practice legal in the state.

LePage, a Republican, said earlier this week that he would veto a bill moving through the Legislature that would allow doctors to help terminally ill patients hasten their own deaths. He said on WGAN-AM on Thursday that the reason he opposes the proposal is because he doesn't think it's a "government issue."

LePage says such a discussion should be between a doctor and patient and the government shouldn't be involved.

The Maine proposal would enable physicians to legally prescribe life-ending medications to certain terminally ill patients. Right now, doctors cannot legally do that. A similar proposal failed in 2015.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos