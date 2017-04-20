Vermont House approves media shield law

The Vermont House has given its initial approval to a bill that protects journalists from revealing their confidential sources using a subpoena, and it provides strengthened protection for information from non-confidential sources.
The House passed the bill through a voice vote on Wednesday, and is up for a final vote Thursday. It's already passed the Senate, and Republican Gov. Phil Scott has said he would sign the bill.
In recent years, Vermont journalists have been compelled to testify in court on cases they have reported on. They have said the bill is necessary to protect journalists' credibility with sources they promised anonymity to, and their positions as neutral observers.
Forty states have protections similar to what Vermont's bill would provide.
Comments