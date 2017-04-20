Police capture escaped inmate in northern Idaho

Law enforcement officials on Thursday captured an inmate who escaped from the Lewis County Jail in northern Idaho.
The Latah County Sheriff's Office tells KREM-TV (http://bit.ly/2oZPZXH) that 54-year-old Derek Bost was captured at about 7:45 a.m. in Juliaetta.
Authorities say Bost slipped wrist restraints on Wednesday afternoon and got into a gray 1992 Jeep Cherokee and drove away.
Police found the vehicle about two hours later in nearby Juliaetta and chased a man running near the river but he disappeared into the woods.
Bost was in custody on nine charges, including burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Comments