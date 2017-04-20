More Politics News

April 20, 2017 12:42 PM

Police capture escaped inmate in northern Idaho

The Associated Press
JULIAETTA, Idaho

Law enforcement officials on Thursday captured an inmate who escaped from the Lewis County Jail in northern Idaho.

The Latah County Sheriff's Office tells KREM-TV (http://bit.ly/2oZPZXH) that 54-year-old Derek Bost was captured at about 7:45 a.m. in Juliaetta.

Authorities say Bost slipped wrist restraints on Wednesday afternoon and got into a gray 1992 Jeep Cherokee and drove away.

Police found the vehicle about two hours later in nearby Juliaetta and chased a man running near the river but he disappeared into the woods.

Bost was in custody on nine charges, including burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos