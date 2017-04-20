More Politics News

April 20, 2017 9:54 AM

State senator Wexton announces run for Comstock's House seat

The Associated Press
LEESBURG, Va.

Democratic state Senator Jennifer Wexton is running for Congress, jumping into the closely watched race in Virginia's 10th congressional district.

The seat is currently held by Republican Barbara Comstock. But Democrats consider the seat one of their top targets — Democrat Hillary Clinton carried the district last year by 10 points.

Several candidates have announced plans to run against Comstock, but Wexton, who announced her bid Thursday, is the most prominent. She served as a prosecutor in Loudoun County and won re-election to her state senate seat in 2015 with 56 percent of the vote.

The 10th District stretches from the wealthy precincts of McLean inside the Capital Beltway west through Loudoun County and out to Winchester. Comstock won re-election to her second term last year by six points.

