More Politics News

April 20, 2017 9:23 AM

Pennsylvania police shooting lawsuit settled for $285,000

The Associated Press
YORK, Pa.

A Pennsylvania township and county will pay $285,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed by the family of a shoplifter fatally shot by police outside a Kmart in 2012.

York County released the settlement to the York Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2pGk6RW ). In it, Springettsbury Township will pay $275,000 and the county $10,000 to settle claims brought by the family of Todd William Shultz.

The 40-year-old man was killed after police say he resisted multiple attempts to arrest him outside the store in December 2012.

Police say he was armed with a knife and scissors, prompting officers to hit him with batons and a stun gun before shooting him.

Township manager Benjamin Marchant says the township supervisors are "very disappointed" in the settlement, which he says was a "business decision" made by the township's insurance carrier.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos