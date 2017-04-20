Pennsylvania police shooting lawsuit settled for $285,000

A Pennsylvania township and county will pay $285,000 to settle a federal lawsuit filed by the family of a shoplifter fatally shot by police outside a Kmart in 2012.
York County released the settlement to the York Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2pGk6RW ). In it, Springettsbury Township will pay $275,000 and the county $10,000 to settle claims brought by the family of Todd William Shultz.
The 40-year-old man was killed after police say he resisted multiple attempts to arrest him outside the store in December 2012.
Police say he was armed with a knife and scissors, prompting officers to hit him with batons and a stun gun before shooting him.
Township manager Benjamin Marchant says the township supervisors are "very disappointed" in the settlement, which he says was a "business decision" made by the township's insurance carrier.
Comments