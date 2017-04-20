More Politics News

April 20, 2017 9:20 AM

Albanian Parliament fails to pick president for 2nd day

The Associated Press
TIRANA, Albania

The Albanian Parliament has failed to elect the country's new president for the second day in a row because no candidates were nominated.

The governing left-wing coalition didn't put up any candidates Thursday, saying it is seeking a broader consensus that would include the body's center-right opposition. The ruling coalition didn't nominate a candidate on Wednesday, either.

The opposition has been boycotting Parliament since February while demanding a caretaker Cabinet to take the country to a June 18 parliamentary election. It alleges the sitting government could manipulate the election.

Candidates for Albania's 5-year presidency are proposed by a group of at least 20 lawmakers in the 140-seat Parliament. There are five rounds of voting to pick the new president, who has a largely ceremonial role and is limited to two terms.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos