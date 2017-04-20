More Politics News

April 20, 2017 9:05 AM

DC pizza shop owner: 'Pizzagate' brought community together

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The owner of the Washington pizzeria at the center of the false "pizzagate" rumors says he now knows where his community is.

In an opinion piece in The Washington Post (http://wapo.st/2oT9ijv ) on Thursday, James Alefantis, the owner of Comet Ping Pong, said the conspiracy theory about Democrats running a child-sex slavery ring from the restaurant threw the lives of everyone connected with the shop into chaos.

But even after a North Carolina man investigating the rumors fired an assault weapon in the shop, Alefantis says workers and customers pulled together to peacefully confront hateful messages from so-called investigators and protesters.

Alefantis says: "Responsibility, community, love, family, truth and ping-pong. The best ingredients still make the best pizza every time."

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos