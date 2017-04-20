More Politics News

April 20, 2017 8:17 AM

Loaded gun confiscated from desk of 6-year-old in St. Louis

The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS

Police are investigating after a loaded handgun was found in the desk of a 6-year-old boy at a St. Louis charter school.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2ouzrTG ) reports that a school administrator at KIPP Victory Academy found the .25-caliber pistol Tuesday. The firearm was turned over to police.

Police say the boy's parent or guardian was notified, and a report was made to state officials.

KIPP executive director Kelly Garrett says a letter went out to parents alerting them of what happened. He said no one was injured.

The school teaches students in kindergarten through third grade.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos