More Politics News

April 20, 2017 8:11 AM

Official: EU monitoring of Romania for graft may soon end

The Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania

A top EU official says Romania's government is committed to judicial and other reforms that would end a decade-long monitoring process of the EU member.

Frans Timmermans, European Union First Vice President and European Commissioner for the rule of law, said Thursday Romania is "in the final, final meters of this long marathon."

He said he is confident government projects will put Romania "on the right track" to conclude the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism implemented when Romania joined the bloc in 2007.

He said once monitoring ends, "full enjoyment of human rights and .... the rule of law ... will be irreversible."

However, he added that Romanians are "the best guarantor" of the anti-corruption fight, alluding to massive protests that erupted after the government in January moved to decriminalize official misconduct.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos