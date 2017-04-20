More Politics News

April 20, 2017 4:05 AM

Commission will meet to interview 6 applicants for judge

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will meet on May 1 to consider six applicants to fill the seat of retiring Sullivan County Circuit Court Judge R. Jerry Beck.

The attorneys who have applied for the seat are: Ashley D. Boyer of Bristol, Ricky A.W. Curtis of Piney Flats, Peter M. Filetti of Blountville, Mark D. Harris of Kingsport, John D. Parker Jr. of Kingsport and William K. Rogers of Kingsport.

The public meeting will include a hearing where anyone can speak in opposition to the applicants. The commission is expected to vote immediately afterward to select three names to forward to Gov. Bill Haslam so he can pick one to fill the seat.

The public hearing begins at 9 a.m. EDT at Meadowview Conference Resort & Convention Center in Kingsport.

