April 20, 2017 3:57 AM

Chaffetz avoids re-election battle, eyes Utah governor race

By MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY

Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz's surprising decision not to run for re-election gives the GOP congressman a chance to avoid a potentially damaging re-election campaign and make a future run for governor while clearing the way for a number of ambitious Utah Republicans to try to replace him.

Chaffetz said Wednesday that he would not seek another term in 2018 and he's open to a 2020 run for Utah governor.

Chaffetz led persistent investigations of Hillary Clinton before last year's election but faced increasing criticism for taking a softer approach to President Donald Trump's business empire and potential ties to Russia.

Chaffetz was already facing a surprising challenge from a well-funded Democrat and a formidable field of Utah Republicans has already started shaping up in the heavily Republican congressional district.

