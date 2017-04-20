More Politics News

April 20, 2017 3:55 AM

Southaven mayor's retrial is moved to Oxford

The Associated Press
SOUTHAVEN, Miss.

Former Southaven Mayor Greg Davis will be retried on felony fraud and embezzlement charges in Oxford.

His attorney, Steve Farese tells The Commercial Appeal (http://memne.ws/2oMmJmV ) that the case was moved out of Grenada because of a scheduling conflict there. The trial is set to begin June 19.

Davis is charged with illegally purchasing a sport utility vehicle from the city without aldermen's approval and of being reimbursed for mileage that was billed to a city-issued card.

A DeSoto County jury convicted Davis in 2014, but the Mississippi Court of Appeals reversed the ruling, saying Davis should have been granted a change of venue because of intense publicity. Southaven is in DeSoto County.

If the conviction had been upheld, Davis was to serve 2 ½ years concurrently on each charge.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’? 1:44

How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?
Examining North Korea’s missiles 2:22

Examining North Korea’s missiles

View More Video

Politics & Government Videos